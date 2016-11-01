UPDATE 5-Colonial may open key U.S. gasoline line by Saturday after fatal blast

* Excavator hit line on Monday, triggering explosion
By Devika Krishna Kumar
Nov 1 A major gasoline pipeline that is a
crucial supply source for the U.S. East Coast could reopen as
early as Saturday after an explosion in Alabama killed one
worker and injured five others, Colonial Pipeline Co
said on Tuesday.
The blast on Monday occurred several miles from its biggest
gasoline spill in nearly two decades in September. That spill
caused a 12-day interruption in the flow of about 1.3 million
barrels per day of the fuel from the refining hub on the Gulf
Coast to the Northeast.
The shutdown will restrict gasoline supplies to millions of
Americans in the Southeast and possibly the Northeast. The
Northeast could be less affected since it can get supplies via
waterborne shippers.
In a news conference Tuesday, Colonial executive Gerald Beck
said the crew was putting in a valve in order to finish repairs
related to September's leak.
He said the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health
Administration currently has control of the site. The fire is
still burning, and Colonial expects to be able to get into the
site in the next day or two - and from there, determine how long
a repair will take.
The 5,500-mile (8,850-km) Colonial Pipeline is the largest
U.S. refined products pipeline system and can carry more than 3
million barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel between the
U.S. Gulf Coast and the New York Harbor area.
The worker who was killed was found on-site, but his name
was not released.
U.S. gasoline futures soared 15 percent to the
highest since June on the shutdown, but pared gains sharply to
4.6 percent to settle at $1.4841 per gallon after Colonial said
it could reopen the pipe by the weekend.
Colonial said it would explore potential options to operate
parts of its gasoline pipe, called line 1, and would evaluate
shipping gasoline on the distillates pipe, line 2, which was
briefly shut overnight by the incident.
During the September outage, the company shipped some
gasoline on the line that usually transports diesel and jet
fuels.
"If they are properly motivated, they can do the
investigation and get the line up a lot quicker than the last
one," said Richard Kuprewicz, president of Accufacts Inc, a
pipeline advisory firm, referring to the September outage.
"My experience tells me that even with a fatality, I would
not expect this to go as long as the last one."
Shippers using the East Coast supply artery were, however,
bracing for a longer shutdown as Colonial said it was hard to
predict a repair schedule.
Shippers and fuel companies were scrambling to secure
supplies via sea or other alternatives to get fuel to the East
Coast. Fuel retailers and consumers are likely to be most
affected, though prices at the pump have not risen yet, even as
gasoline futures have spiked.
The governors of Alabama, North Carolina and Georgia on
Tuesday issued regulatory waivers to allow easier transit of
fuel.
North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory said at a news
conference the state gets 70 percent of its gasoline from the
Colonial Pipeline.
FATALITY COULD COMPLICATE RESTART
One person was killed and five others hospitalized in the
incident that occurred when a nine-man crew working on the line
in Shelby County hit Line 1 with a large excavator known as a
track hoe, Colonial said.
A representative for the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous
Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) said investigators were
on the scene.
Brigham McCown, who headed up PHMSA for two years under
former President George W. Bush, said the fatality could
complicate restart efforts in upcoming days as multiple state
and federal agencies investigate the incident. However, he said
the details of how the rupture occurred may help speed the
timeline.
"It's important to get out there, get on site, figure out
who had what equipment where and who was giving what orders,"
said McCown.
The explosion took place in an unincorporated wildlife area
outside Helena, Alabama. Colonial and the state's forestry
commission were leading the response.
Danny Ray, fire chief in nearby Pelham, Alabama, said at the
news conference that they were able to contain the fire in part
because nearby workers with bulldozers were able to build an
earthen berm to contain the burning gasoline.
Ryan Chandler, vice president at Colonial Group Inc, which
is not connected to Colonial Pipeline, said he has been fielding
calls from the pipeline's customers seeking access to its
Charleston and Savannah marine terminals.
Chandler's company manages three marine terminals in the
U.S. Southeast and ships on the Colonial pipeline. He said
during the September outage, business at the Savannah terminal
jumped sevenfold, while Charleston jumped fivefold.
For inland markets in the U.S. Southeast, which do not have
access to ports, alternative supplies can be harder to get.
The September spill led to long lines at the pump and a
shortage of fuel in Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama.
