Colonial to add capacity to Gulf-to-Northeast pipeline

San Diego, March 12 Colonial Pipeline said
on Monday it will add 125,000 barrels-per-day of new capacity by
2014 to its Line 3 gasoline and distillates pipeline from
Greensboro, North Carolina to Linden, New Jersey.	
    The latest addition will bring the capacity of the pipeline
to 950,000 bpd by 2014, Dave Doudna, Director of Business
Development and Optimization for Colonial said.	
    The expansion will be divided into two phases. The first
phase will add 60,000 bpd to Line 3 by mid 2013 and the second
phase will bring 65,000 bpd online by 2014.

