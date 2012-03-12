UPDATE 2-Colonial to add capacity to US Northeast pipeline

* Main gasoline, diesel pipeline from Gulf to Northeast expanding * Increase will push more fuel from N.Carolina to New Jersey * First 60,000 bpd phase complete by mid-2013 By Selam Gebrekidan SAN DIEGO, March 12 Colonial Pipeline on Monday unveiled a major expansion of the only gasoline and disel line from the U.S. Gulf Coast to the Northeast, thirsty for fuel as refineries in the region shut down. Colonial, the only major conduit for moving refined fuels from the Gulf refining center up the East Coast, will add 125,000 barrels per day of new capacity to its Line 3 pipeline from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Linden, New Jersey, boosting its capacity to a total 950,000 bpd by 2014, the company said. It is the latest and largest of a series of multimillion-dollar projects that will boost shipments along the network, which has been running flat-out for the past several years after a series of refinery closures in the U.S. Northeast forced the region to pull more supplies from farther afield. "We want to make sure that we're staying ahead of what's going on in the Philadelphia area ... as refineries close and turn into terminals and as pipelines look for supply," said Dave Doudna, Colonial's director of business development and optimization. Colonial, owned by investors including Canadian pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec as well as units of Royal Dutch Shell and Koch Industries, may stand as one of the winners from the painful collapse of the Atlantic Basin refining industry, in the United States and Europe. The region's older refineries lack access to the bonanza of cheaper shale oil and Canadian crude in the Midwest, and aren't sophisticated enough to process cheaper imported heavy grades. Sunoco Inc shuttered the Eagle Point refinery in 2009 citing poor margins along the Atlantic basin and later turned it into a terminal. Two other refinery closures have since followed and one refinery is up for sale in Pennsylvania. By July, Sunoco has to decide whether to sell or shutter the region's biggest plant in Philadelphia, a development that threatens to cause a more intense shortfall in gasoline and diesel supplies before the Colonial line is expanded. The first phase of ColPipe's expansion will add a total of 60,000 bpd to Line 3 by mid-2013, 20,000 bpd of which will come online by mid 2012 and the remaining 40,000 bpd by mid-2013. The second phase, which will involve more and engineering work, will bring 65,000 bpd online by 2014. Last fall, Colonial added 100,000 bpd of new capacity to its Line 3 pipeline that carries gasoline and distillates to Linden, New Jersey, eventually serving the Philadelphia and New York markets. LOGISTICS TOO Colonial has already expanded other parts of its system, and is racing now to improve its Northeast system, which will make it easier to import gasoline and diesel from abroad -- a key bottleneck that the U.S. government highlighted in a report last month. On its southern leg, Colonial will add 75,000 bpd to a line that carries distillates from Houston to Greensboro by mid-2012, 20,000 bpd of which is already online, it said. A 100,000-bpd addition to the company's Line 1 gasoline pipeline is expected to be online by early 2013. Colonial has also built a 218,000 bpd distillate tank in Linden, New Jersey. Within the New York Harbor, Colonial added 80,000 bpd of new delivery capability to improve connections with the Philadelphia area market and plans to raise this by a further 55,000 bpd in the coming years. These projects will resolve any potential bottlenecks related to the increase in capacity in the gasoline and distillate pipeline from North Carolina, the company said. Aside from efficiency gains to transport barrels coming in from the Gulf Coast, Colonial is also reconnecting to the Eagle Point terminal in New Jersey, by the second quarter of 2012 to receive imports it will then deliver to Linden, New Jersey and the local Philadelphia market. Colonial is also working to connect to Buckeye Partners' Paulsboro, New Jersey to Malvern, pipeline in Pennsylvania to deliver Gulf Cost ultra-low sulfur diesel to the Philadelphia market. "They supply markets that we didn't so by connecting to them we can then supply some of the same markets with Gulf Coast barrels," CEO Tim Felt said. Colonial has yet another project underway in the region to increase delivery capabilities out of its Woodbury, New Jersey terminal by 70,000 bpd. GASOLINE OR DISTILLATES? The company says it expects distillate demand to gain more momentum and gasoline buying to drop off in the Northeast, a fact that could change because of recent refinery closures. "The world tends to be distillate short and so there's fewer barrels of distillates that are going to be imported into the East Coast," Felt said. "So that's going to be more of a Gulf Coast supply," he added. But depending on arbitrage opportunities -- price advantage of importing cheaper products from markets further away -- the demand for the two fuels will change in the Northeast market, according to Felt. He added gasoline demand in the New York Harbor has been stronger in the first quarter this year but distillate shortages will be more pressing in the long term.