RPT-CERAWEEK-Top oil pipeline CEO says overcapacity in market is 'hell'

By Liz Hampton and Luc Cohen

HOUSTON Feb 24 Pipeline overcapacity and over-production are weighing on the U.S. midstream oil sector, two top CEOs said on Wednesday, with one calling the existing downturn in the market "hell."

Oil pipeline companies spent heavily over the last five years during a drilling boom, but a 70 percent drop in oil prices since mid-2014 has prompted producers to slash budgets.

Investors have dumped stocks of pipeline companies, fearing that the companies will not see future growth in volumes and that customers will see existing volumes shrink on cutbacks in oil and natural gas drilling.

"Every basin is currently overbuilt or will be overbuilt," because of work already underway, said Plains All American Pipeline CEO Greg Armstrong.

Another factor weighing on the market, he said, is that "many of the shippers on these newer pipeline projects have commitments to volumes that exceed their current output or the output they control."

There is also a worry about some shippers potentially defaulting on penalty payments charged when they fail to use all the space they leased on pipelines.

Midstream companies in recent earnings calls have downplayed those fears by stressing that most shippers have investment grade credit ratings or have asked for letters of credit to shore up protection.

Separately, attempts to shed pipeline contracts by two bankrupt producers, Sabine Oil & Gas and Quicksilver Resources, are viewed as a litmus test. One law firm said it received 40 phone calls about the issue from worried companies.

Until prices for oil and natural gas recover, new production volumes may not arise as drilling halts.

"History tells us at some point we are going to come out of this. People keep calling it a cycle but I call it pure hell," said Jim Teague, CEO of Enterprise Products Partners.

Asked about potential defaults by shippers, Teague said: "We work with our customers very closely, we understand their needs, we work with them to try to help them and that's all youre gonna get out of me."

Gregory Ebel, CEO of Spectra Energy Corp, said 90 percent of clients are investment grade and that he did not think overbuilding was hitting gas fields.

"Anyone who is not investment grade, if they had collateral commitments, what I'm happy about is they've posted whatever commitments they need(ed) to, which says they continue to have good liquidity." (Writing by Terry Wade)