Chevron shuts in Main Pass, Cypress crude lines

Sept 13 Chevron Pipeline said on Tuesday it shut down the Main Pass crude oil system off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico to investigate a potential leak.

"Correspondingly, Cypress Pipeline System was shut in because Main Pass is the only connecting pipeline system currently providing volumes into Cypress." the company said in a note to shippers sent on Monday. (Reporting by Janet McGurty in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley)

