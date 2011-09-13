Chevron shuts in Main Pass, Cypress crude lines

BRIEF-Meisheng Cultural & Creative unit to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific
* Says co's Hong Kong-based unit plans to use 50.5 million yuan to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific Inc, and will own 6.92 percent stake in it after transaction
Sept 13 Chevron Pipeline said on Tuesday it shut down the Main Pass crude oil system off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico to investigate a potential leak.
"Correspondingly, Cypress Pipeline System was shut in because Main Pass is the only connecting pipeline system currently providing volumes into Cypress." the company said in a note to shippers sent on Monday. (Reporting by Janet McGurty in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley)
Feb 5 KPMG India has appointed Arun Kumar as chairman and chief executive, effective Feb. 5.
