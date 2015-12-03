UPDATE 1-U.S. regulator says Colonial Pipeline must justify tariff changes

(Adds details about tariff revision, opposition)

By Kristen Hays

HOUSTON Dec 3 The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday said Colonial Pipeline Co must justify proposed sweeping changes to its tariff governing how gasoline and distillates are shipped on the clogged fuel artery before it can take effect next year.

FERC said in a filing that it accepted Colonial's revised tariff, but the changes cannot be imposed until July 2016. In the interim, Colonial must explain how the revisions are reasonable to shippers.

Colonial had hoped the new tariff would take effect on Thursday. FERC's action will allow Colonial, the agency and multiple shippers who oppose the changes to meet behind closed doors to raise their issues and later file detailed arguments. FERC will then issue a decision on the tariff.

"We are disappointed that our tariff changes will be further delayed, however remain optimistic that our proposals will be approved," the company said

Colonial has been full for more than three years, but the number of shippers ballooned by half to 210 from 140 since 2012. The pipeline is a critical link that moves U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline and distillates to markets in the Northeast and markets in between.

The pipeline allocates space based on shipper history, or how many barrels shippers move in 72 cycles each year.

Those that meet a minimum threshold are "regular" shippers and qualify for consistent allotments. Others can reach that status by swapping shipper histories back and forth as needed.

However, Colonial says swapping undercuts its goal to reward loyalty. The new tariff would stop the practice unless one company sells its business, including shipper history, to another.

A group of shippers counter that inability to swap histories will relegate them to hope for the small amount of space left open via a lottery system, and most of the time they will be shut out.

Opponents include Costco Wholesale Corp, Castleton Commodities International, World Fuel Services Corp, Western Refining Inc and Trafigura Trading LLC .

(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Lisa Shumaker)