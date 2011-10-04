UPDATE 1-Nustar says Eagle Ford pipeline in service

(Adds comment from Valero spokesman)
Oct 4 Texas-based Nustar Energy (NS.N) said on
Tuesday its eight-inch pipeline that will transport Eagle Ford
crude and condensates to Valero's (VLO.N) Corpus Christi
refinery went online on Sept. 21.
Nustar said the line previously carried refined products
but did not specify its current capacity.
A Valero spokesman declined to say how much crude the
pipeline is delivering to the 142,000 barrels-per-day Corpus
Christi refinery, which also receives truck deliveries of Eagle
Ford crude.
"Obviously the pipeline is more efficient," Bill Day, the
spokesman said.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Dale Hudson and
Andrea Evans)