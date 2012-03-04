Enbridge expects Line 14/64 back by Thursday

BRIEF-NGEX reports 2016 results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, March 4 Enbridge Inc expects to restore the Line 14 pipeline to service Wednesday night and the Line 64 pipeline by Thursday, the company said in a statement.
Line 14/64, which carries 318,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Canadian crude oil between Superior, Wisconsin and Griffith, Indiana, was shut on Saturday after a deadly vehicle collision.
Lines upstream of Superior will require a slowdown or shutdown to manage tank levels, while 14/64 is shut, the company said.
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian job classifieds portal Seek Ltd said on Wednesday its profit rose 11 percent, as a booming jobs market in China offset weak results in Brazil, Mexico and elsewhere in Asia.
SANTIAGO, Feb 20 A government-mediated meeting between BHP Billiton and striking workers at its Escondida mine in Chile has failed, and workers will head back to their encampment without any future dialogue planned, a union spokesman told Reuters on Monday.