UPDATE 2-Enbridge restarts part of Midwest oil pipe, full service seen on Thurs

* Line 14 restored on Tuesday, one day early

* Line 64 expected to return on Thursday

* Still unclear how much oil was leaked

March 6 Enbridge Inc said it had restarted on Tuesday a segment of a key oil pipeline that supplies 318,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Canadian crude to the Midwest after a fire forced it to shutdown over the weekend.

A second damaged segment would also be reopened on Thursday, the company said.

Line 14/64, which carries Canadian crude oil between Superior, Wisconsin and Griffith, Indiana, was shut on Saturday after a vehicle collision sparked a fire and a leak on a portion 70 miles (113 km) southwest of Chicago.

The disruption pushed up differentials for refined products in the Midwest as traders scrambled for supplies.

Enbridge said Line 14 was restarted at 5:25 pm, CT, Tuesday, a day earlier than expected, while Line 64 was expected back on Thursday, in line with previous estimates.

"We are still developing the volume estimate. It has been difficult to determine an accurate estimate because much of the oil that was released was consumed in the fire," Enbridge said in a statement.

The remainder of the oil was contained within Enbridge property, it added.

"We continue to make significant progress on the remaining repairs and clean up."

Early estimates of the leak by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency on Sunday ranged between 2,500 gallons and 20,000 gallons.

In the Midwest, Chicago gasoline lost some steam following its 8.00-cent rally late on Monday, as traders looked to the restart on Thursday of Line 64.

Chicago cycle 2 gasoline dipped by 2.00 cents to 24.00/22.00 cents under on Tuesday. Group Three gasoline, however, jumped 2.50 cents in what traders called a belated response to the line shutdown.

Refineries supplied by the crude line have said they are either meeting contractual obligations or are operating at normal rates.