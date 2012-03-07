Enbridge says Line 14 returned to service

March 6 Enbridge Inc on Tuesday said Line 14 was returned to service and Line 64 is still expected to return to service on Thursday.

The company said Line 14 was restarted at 5:25 pm, CT, Tuesday, a day earlier than expected.

Line 14/64, which carries 318,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Canadian crude oil between Superior, Wisconsin and Griffith, Indiana, was shut on Saturday after a deadly vehicle collision.