Enbridge's Flanagan South pipeline having operational issues, congestion - sources

HOUSTON Nov 12 Enbridge's 600,000
barrel per day (bpd) Flanagan South pipeline, which transports
crude from Flanagan, Illionis to Cushing, Oklahoma, is
experiencing operational issues, according to two sources.
The scope of the problem was not immediately clear, but
sources said the line may be facing issues with congestion.
Separately, energy monitoring service Genscape reported on
Thursday that the pipeline had been shut. A spokesman for
Enbridge declined to comment on that report.
Prompt WTI fell to a $1.36 a barrel discount the second
month contract in early trade, marking a fresh six-month low.
However, the spread narrowed by 8 cents later in the day, even
after the Energy Information Administration reported inventories
at Cushing, Oklahoma rose by more than 2 million barrels last
week. The unexpected narrowing of the spread following the
bearish inventory report may have been indicitive of operational
problems on Flanagan South, which typically feeds Cushing, a
trader said.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Terry Wade)