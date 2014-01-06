UPDATE 1-Oneok natgas pipeline explodes in Oklahoma; no injuries

NEW YORK Jan 6 A natural gas pipeline exploded
near Milfay, Oklahoma on Monday, causing a blast felt for miles
around but causing no injuries.
The fire on the pipeline operated by Oneok Partners
is no longer burning and there was no damage to surrounding
structures, the company said. Officials were on the scene.
"We heard this huge boom and then everything was shaking -
we thought it was an earthquake," said Vicky Mccullough, who was
at home about four miles from the explosion when it occurred
around 11 a.m. Monday.
"An hour later we could still hear the roar of the flames."
The capacity of the pipeline, which runs from Depew,
Oklahoma to Edmond, Oklahoma, is not known.
The company did not know when the pipeline would be able to
return to operation.