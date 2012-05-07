SemGroup, Chesapeake, Gavilon to build Oklahoma pipeline

NEW YORK May 7 Three companies announced Monday they would join forces to build a pipeline to carry crude oil from growing production from the Mississippian Lime formation located in northwestern Oklahoma east to the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma. A subsidiary of SemGroup, an affiliate of Chesapeake Energy, and commodity management firm Gavilon LLC will together will build the Glass Mountain Pipeline with an initial capacity of 140,000 barrels per day.

Oil inventories in Cushing have been growing, reaching record levels, ahead of the start of the Seaway reversal, the first pipeline of several planned to relieve the glut of crude and carry it to the large concentration of refineries along the Gulf Coast refineries.

Chesapeake Energy produced about 12,800 barrels of oil equivalent in the first quarter of 2012 from its holdings in the Mississippian Lime formation, up 22 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011.

The Glass Mountain pipeline will have two laterals, one in Arnett, Oklahoma on the Texas border and one in Alva, just south of the Kansas border.

The two lines will meet in Cleo Springs and then travel about 40 miles east to Gavilon's storage facility in Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point of the NYMEX crude oil contract and home to about 66 million barrels of crude oil storage.

The project will have about 440,000 barrels of intermediate storage.

Construction of the 210-mile pipeline will begin in the summer of 2012 and is expected to be commissioned in the fall of 2013.

Rose Rock Midstream LLC, SemGroup's master limited partnership will serve as pipeline operator.