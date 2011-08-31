版本:
Nebraska governor asks Obama to nix Keystone pipeline

 NEW YORK, Aug 31 The governor of Nebraska urged
U.S. President Barack Obama's administration on Wednesday to
deny a key permit for TransCanada's (TRP.TO) Keystone XL crude
oil pipeline from Alberta, Canada to the Gulf Coast of Texas.
 The State Department should deny the permit on the grounds
that the line could put the Ogallala Aquifer at risk, the
midwestern state's governor, Dave Heineman, said in a letter to
Obama that was issued to the media.
 The aquifer in Nebraska is a key source of water for
farmlands in the Midwest. TransCanada hopes to receive the
go-ahead to build the line by the end of 2011.
