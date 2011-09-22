BP restarts Ferndale product line after leak-sources

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 7
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 22 BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) has restarted a products pipeline at its 225,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Ferndale, Washington, after repairing a leak that allowed 10 gallons of diesel fuel to escape, sources familiar with the line's operations said on Thursday.
A filing with the U.S. National Response Center said a senor on a valve on a 16-inch (40-cm) underground pipeline operated by Olympic Pipeline, which is run by BP's pipeline division, sprang a leak Monday afternoon. BP shut the line for about two hours to replace the sensor and clean up the fuel.
BP then restarted the line with no incident, the sources said.
A BP spokesman declined comment on Thursday. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Janet McGurty in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Orchids Paper Products announces rescheduled fourth quarter and year-end 2016 earnings release and teleconference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, joined a legal brief opposing President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing that it would give companies strong incentives to move jobs outside the United States.