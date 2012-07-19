UPDATE 2-West Shore shuts Wisconsin line after gasoline leak

NEW YORK, July 19 West Shore pipeline said it
shut a 70,000 barrels-per-day refined products pipeline after it
found a gasoline leak near Jackson, Wisconsin, the company said
on Thursday.
The company discovered the leak before noon (EDT) on Tuesday
along a 49-mile stretch that runs between Granville and Elkahrt
Lake towns in Wisconsin, spokesman Martin White said in an
e-mail.
The affected area was secured and crews are working to
remediate the environmental impact, he added.
The leak spilled 1,000 barrels of unleaded gasoline,
according to a report the company filed with the National
Response Center.
A Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration
(PHMSA) inspector is investigating the cause of the spill, the
administration said.
The affected pipeline carries gasoline, jet fuel and diesel
from Chicago, Illinois to Green Bay, Wisconsin. The closed
section of the pipeline is about 10 miles northwest of
Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
West Shore owns a pipeline system of about 650 miles that
originates in the Chicago, Illinois, area and extends north to
Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Madison, Wisconsin.
Buckeye Partners LP operates the pipeline.
Cash CBOB gasoline in Chicago had little reaction to the
news of the outage and traded at 23.00/22.00 cents under August
RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange,
steady with Wednesday's levels.