West Shore resumes ops on Wisconsin line after repairs

July 22 West Shore pipeline said it has completed repairs to a section of its 70,000 barrels-per-day refined products pipeline near Jackson, Wisconsin, and has resumed normal operations.

"After successfully testing the integrity of the system and receiving regulatory approval, company operators safely restarted the pipeline at approximately 8 p.m. EDT, Saturday, July 21," company spokesman Martin White said in an email.

The company discovered the leak before noon (EDT) on Tuesday along a 49-mile stretch that runs between Granville and Elkahrt Lake towns in Wisconsin.

The affected pipeline carries gasoline, jet fuel and diesel from Chicago, Illinois to Green Bay, Wisconsin. The closed section of the pipeline is about 10 miles northwest of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Buckeye Partners LP operates the pipeline.