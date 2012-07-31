版本:
Magellan raises minimum diesel-stock level in Midwest pipelines

NEW YORK, July 31 Magellan Midstream Partners said on Tuesday it will increase the minimum level of ultra-low sulfur diesel inventories in its Midwest system by 1 million barrels as of Aug. 1.

The increase is designed to minimize supply outages at the company's terminals later in the year, company spokesman Bruce Heine said.

Shippers will thus have to carry more inventory raising costs and market risks, Midwest traders said.

