Nebraska lawmakers see pipeline bill vote Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. Nov 18 The bill that would
reroute the Keystone XL pipeline away from the ecologically
sensitive Sandhills region in Nebraska was advanced on Friday
for a final vote early next week.
On a voice vote, state lawmakers approved a measure that
would authorize Nebraska to pay up to $2 million for an
environmental study of a new pipeline route for the TransCanada
Corp (TRP.TO) oil pipeline.
The bill also gives Republican Governor Dave Heineman the
final say on the new route.
There was little debate on the bill Friday, but Senator Ken
Haar said during the legislative session that he wanted to make
sure that TransCanada would move the route for the
Canada-to-Texas pipeline.
"There has never been a written agreement," said Speaker
Mike Flood, who reached the agreement with TransCanada. "They
did voluntarily say, in front of us and the media, that they
would move the pipeline out of the Sandhills."
Lawmakers have scheduled a final vote on the measure
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Michael Avok; Editing by David Bailey and Jim
Marshall)