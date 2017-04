NEW YORK, March 18 An oil pipeline owned by Sunoco Logistics Partners LP that leaked in Colerain Township in southwest Ohio spewed between 7,000 and 10,000 gallons of sweet crude into a nature preserve, some of which reached a wetland a mile away, a spokeswoman from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday.

While the pipeline has been shut, it remained unclear if crude oil is still leaking from the line.