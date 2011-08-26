UPDATE 1-Buckeye prepares terminals for Hurricane Irene

Aug 26 Buckeye Partners LP (BPL.N) said Friday it plans to shut parts of its operations to prepare for Hurricane Irene, a major Category 2 storm which roared through the Bahamas on a path expected to take it up the U.S. East Coast by the weekend.

Gasoline and distillate deliveries to its Brooklyn and Inwood terminals will shut down at about 9:00 a.m. EDT on Saturday, Buckeye said in a notice.

Buckeye plans to resume deliveries to Brooklyn at approximately 1:00 a.m. local time Monday, with deliveries to Inwood to follow shortly thereafter.

Due to a lack of supply, the pipeline from Macungie to Auburn will shut down late Saturday, scheduled to restart at about 1:00 a.m. local time Monday.

"This will result in the delivery lines (802L) from Auburn, NY to Marcy, NY and (803L) from Auburn, NY to Rochester, NY to be shut down during this same time," Buckeye said.

The pipeline from Linden to JK and LG airports in New York City will shut for a day starting early Sunday.

"There is also the potential for interruption to our other systems not directly in the path of Irene if communication with our Control Center in Macungie, PA becomes an issue during the storm," the pipeline operator said. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)