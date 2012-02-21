版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 21日 星期二 23:25 BJT

Seaway pipeline prepares for reversal from Cushing to Gulf Coast

HOUSTON, Feb 21 Seaway pipeline has
started purging the contents of the line to prepare for reversal
from the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub to the U.S. Gulf Coast,
industry data monitor Genscape said Tuesday.	
    The line's operator, Enterprise Products, could not be
reached immediately to confirm that purging has begun.

