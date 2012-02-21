Seaway pipeline prepares for reversal from Cushing to Gulf Coast

BRIEF-Duke Energy board appoints Ted Craver as board member
* Duke Energy board appoints Ted Craver as board member Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, Feb 21 Seaway pipeline has started purging the contents of the line to prepare for reversal from the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub to the U.S. Gulf Coast, industry data monitor Genscape said Tuesday. The line's operator, Enterprise Products, could not be reached immediately to confirm that purging has begun.
* Duke Energy board appoints Ted Craver as board member Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Southwestern Energy announces operational update and 2016 financial results
* Says for three‐month period ended December 31, 2016, revenues were $45.9 million versus $54.3 million last year