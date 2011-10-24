Blueknight reopens Oklahoma crude line after leak

NEW YORK Oct 24 Blueknight Energy Partners LP (BKEP.O) reopened pipeline carrying crude oil on its 25,000 barrels per day Oklahoma Pipeline system after fixing a leak, a spokesman for the company said on Monday.

The line was was shut down on Oct. 12 after about 125 barrels leaked out of a corroded part of the 2-inch (5-cm) pipeline into a nearby creek.

About 120 barrels has been recovered and the line was returned to service on Oct. 14, the company said, adding that the environmental impact of this leak was minimal due to the quick remediation and restoration efforts of the environmental team.

"The small 2-inch pipeline, which feeds into our Salt Creek gathering facility, was repaired, and the area was restored in a timely manner. We continue to monitor and inspect as an extra measure of caution." said Jeff Speer, senior vice president of operations for Blueknight.

The system is part of Blueknight's 820 mile (1,320 km) gathering and transportation network that gathers wellhead crude in Oklahoma and carries it to Cushing storage tanks other storage facilities as well as local refineries. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Marguerita Choy)