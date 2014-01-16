Buckeye says 5 line segments of oil pipeline overbooked for February

Jan 16 Buckeye Partners LP said it was
asking shippers to review their current nominations on pipeline
segments L316, L203, L415/521, L403 and L010 to revise them with
binding nominations.
The U.S. midstream pipeline company said nominations for all
the five pipeline segments for February 2014 exceed capacity.
The L316 line segment delivers to destinations such as
Bradley Road and Lorain, Ohio, while its L415/521 Midwest line
segment delivers shipments to destinations including Aurora and
Brecksville in Ohio, as well as Midland and Coraopolis in
Pennsylvania.
Batches for the L203 system are sourced from origins in Ohio
and Michigan, and have delivery destinations in Michigan.
The L403 segment originates from the company's Chicago
Complex and other points, delivering to Avon and Clermont in
Indiana.
The destinations for the L010 line segment can include all
Buckeye MPS (M) delivery locations, the company said in a
statement.
The submission deadline for binding nominations is the close
of business on Monday, Jan. 20.
The company said binding nomination volumes will be reviewed
and, if required, final allocated volumes for January will be
sent to each shipper by Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Buckeye Partners L.P. owns and operates over 6,000 miles of
pipeline and about 100 liquid petroleum products terminals with
aggregate storage capacity of about 70 million barrels.