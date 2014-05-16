Buckeye says 8 U.S. Midwest pipeline segments overbooked for June

May 16 Buckeye Partners LP said on
Friday nominations for its eight refined product U.S. Midwest
pipeline segments for June were above capacity and it was asking
shippers to review their current nominations.
The U.S. midstream company has asked shippers to revise
nominations on pipeline segments L010, L316, L403, L304,
L301/L306, L165, L415/521, and Laurel pipeline with binding
nominations.
A company spokesman was not immediately available to comment
on the capacities.
The submission deadline for binding nominations on Transport
4 is by the close of business on Friday, May 20, Buckeye said.
The company said binding nomination volumes will be reviewed
and, if required, final allocated volumes for May will be sent
to each shipper by Thursday, May 22.
The L010 line segment is sourced from Chicago origins and
its destinations can include all Buckeye MPS (M) delivery
locations, the company said in a statement.
The shipments via Buckeye's L415/521 Midwest line segment
deliver to destinations including Aurora and Brecksville in
Ohio, as well as Midland and Coraopolis in Pennsylvania.
The L316 line segment delivers to destinations such as
Bradley Road and Lorain in Ohio, while batches for the L403 line
segment have delivery destinations in Avon and Clermont in
Indiana.
The L165 line segment, originating from Wood River,
Illinois, has delivery destinations in Indiana and Ohio.
The L304 line segment delivers to Woodhaven and Detroit in
Michigan, and L301/L306 has delivery destinations in Indiana and
Ohio.
The segment on Laurel pipeline, which serves Pennsylvania
markets from Philadelphia, delivers to destinations in El Dorado
and Coraopolis in Pennsylvania.
Buckeye Partners owns and operates about 5,400 miles (8,700
km) of pipeline and 67 products terminals that provide aggregate
storage capacity of about 27.2 million barrels.
