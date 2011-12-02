Oil flow surges on long slowed Gulf of Mexico line

HOUSTON Dec 2 Flows of Southern Green Canyon sour crude on the Cameron Highway Oil Pipeline surged 40 percent to more than 100,000 barrels per day in October, the latest data posted by the company showed Friday.

The major Gulf of Mexico oil pipeline link, flowing as much as 158,000 bpd early this year, fell to 54,000 to 70,000 bpd between May and October as maintenance was performed on SGC-producing platforms in the Gulf, industry sources said.

Sources had cited maintenance work on BP Plc platforms in the Green Canyon oil-producing area of the Gulf for the reductions. A BP spokesman declined to comment.