Oil flow surges on long slowed Gulf of Mexico line

HOUSTON Dec 2 Flows of Southern Green Canyon
sour crude on the Cameron Highway Oil Pipeline surged 40
percent to more than 100,000 barrels per day in October, the
latest data posted by the company showed Friday.
The major Gulf of Mexico oil pipeline link, flowing as much
as 158,000 bpd early this year, fell to 54,000 to 70,000 bpd
between May and October as maintenance was performed on
SGC-producing platforms in the Gulf, industry sources said.
Sources had cited maintenance work on BP Plc
platforms in the Green Canyon oil-producing area of the Gulf
for the reductions. A BP spokesman declined to comment.