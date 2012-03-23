UPDATE 2-Capline oil line to resume operations on Friday-Shell

* 1.2 mln bpd pipeline has been running at 200,000 bpd
recently
* Influx of crude from Canada has cut Midwest demand for
Gulf Coast oil
* Valero Memphis refinery in maintenance, cutting demand
further
HOUSTON, March 23 The Capline crude oil pipeline
from Louisiana to the Midwest will resume operations on Friday
after low demand shut the line briefly, operator Royal Dutch
Shell Plc said on Friday.
The pipeline has been running every other day and was shut
Thursday as maintenance at Valero's Memphis refinery reduced
need for oil from the Gulf Coast.
Shutdowns on the line have been sporadic as Midwest demand
for crude from the Gulf Coast has dropped sharply with rising
supplies of crude from North Dakota and Canada to the region.
"We confirm that we idled the Capline pipeline for a planned
shutdown yesterday because of lack of demand, and that there is
no maintenance being done," Shell spokeswoman Emily Oberton
said. "The line has been running every other day."
"We plan to restart it this afternoon (Friday)," she said.
The 40-inch, 630-mile Capline historically had traditionally
been a major supplier of oil to refineries in the Midwest.
Capline has a capacity of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) but
throughput rates have declined to near 200,000 bpd in recent
months. Throughput was less than 200,000 in February.