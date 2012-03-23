UPDATE 2-Capline oil line to resume operations on Friday-Shell

* 1.2 mln bpd pipeline has been running at 200,000 bpd recently

* Influx of crude from Canada has cut Midwest demand for Gulf Coast oil

* Valero Memphis refinery in maintenance, cutting demand further

HOUSTON, March 23 The Capline crude oil pipeline from Louisiana to the Midwest will resume operations on Friday after low demand shut the line briefly, operator Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Friday.

The pipeline has been running every other day and was shut Thursday as maintenance at Valero's Memphis refinery reduced need for oil from the Gulf Coast.

Shutdowns on the line have been sporadic as Midwest demand for crude from the Gulf Coast has dropped sharply with rising supplies of crude from North Dakota and Canada to the region.

"We confirm that we idled the Capline pipeline for a planned shutdown yesterday because of lack of demand, and that there is no maintenance being done," Shell spokeswoman Emily Oberton said. "The line has been running every other day."

"We plan to restart it this afternoon (Friday)," she said.

The 40-inch, 630-mile Capline historically had traditionally been a major supplier of oil to refineries in the Midwest. Capline has a capacity of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) but throughput rates have declined to near 200,000 bpd in recent months. Throughput was less than 200,000 in February.