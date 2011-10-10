版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 10日 星期一 23:34 BJT

Centurion crude line leaks after hit by ditchdigger

Oct 10 Centurion Pipeline L.P., a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum (OXY.N) reported on Friday a leak in a 16-inch pipeline capable of carrying 350,000 barrels per day of sweet crude oil, after it was hit by a third-party cutting a ditch in Edmond, Oklahoma, according to a filing with federal regulators.

"Spill is contained, unknown if secured at this time, emergency crews en-route," the report with the National Response said.

A spokesman for Occidental was not immediately available for comment. Centurion Pipeline is an oil-gathering common carrier pipeline and storage system with approximately 2,750 miles of pipeline from southeast New Mexico across the Permian Basin to Cushing, Oklahoma. (Reporting by Janet McGurty)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐