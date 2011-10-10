UPDATE 1-Centurion crude line restarted, no market impact seen

* Centurion crude pipeline restarted after Friday's leak

* Market impact on cash WTI prices minimal

(Rewrites lead, adds company comment, details)

By Janet McGurty

Oct 10, Centurion Pipeline L.P., a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum (OXY.N) restarted its New Mexico-to-Oklahoma crude pipeline on Saturday after being shutdown Friday for a leak, a company spokesman confirmed on Monday.

"The pipeline, which transports West Texas Intermediate low-sulfur crude oil from Texas to Cushing, Oklahoma was repaired and resumed operations on Saturday, October 8," the spokesman said.

The brief outage had no market impact on West Texas Intermediate cash crude prices in either the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, or Midland, Texas, another delivery point of the crude, traders said.

"It had no effect whatsoever on prices," said one cash crude trader.

Cushing is the delivery point of WTI for the NYMEX futures contract. Lack of pipeline capacity to move the crude out of massive storage tanks there to Gulf Coast refineries has kept supplies near record-high levels and prices depressed vis-a-vis other crudes.

Abudi Zein, a spokesman for energy data monitor Genscape, said the line is running about 5,000 barrels below capacity.

Centurion reported the leak to regulators in the 16-inch pipeline on Friday after it was hit by a contractor digging a ditch for a local real estate developer near Edmond, Oklahoma.

Centurion immediately shut down the line, stopped the leak and began containment and clean up of the oil, the spokesman said, adding the company has not yet determined how much oil was released.

Centurion Pipeline is an oil-gathering common carrier 350,000 bpd pipeline and storage system with approximately 2,750 miles of pipeline from southeast New Mexico across the Permian Basin to Cushing, Oklahoma.