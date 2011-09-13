版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 13日 星期二 23:36 BJT

Chevron shuts offshore Louisiana crude line after leak

 NEW YORK, Sept 13 Chevron Corp (CVX.N) shut a
crude oil pipeline offshore Louisiana after a leak related to
equipment failure, according to a filing made with the National
Response Center.
 A company spokesman was not available for comment.
 (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson)

