Chevron begins repairs on Main Pass crude rise

NEW YORK, Sept 19 Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said on Monday it was repairing the leaking Main Pass crude oil riser and expected to complete the work by midweek.

About 8,000 to 9,000 barrels per day remain shut in on the line which carries both Heavy Louisiana and Light Louisiana Sweet.

