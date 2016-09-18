CORRECTED-UPDATE 6-Sticker shock seen for U.S. motorists after key pipeline break

(Corrects paragraph 1 to show aimed restart is next week)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
NEW YORK, Sept 16 Colonial Pipeline Co aims to
restart a key U.S. gasoline line sometime next week after delays
to repair a leak boosted fuel prices, but analysts expect some
motorists to feel the sticker shock for longer.
Colonial, the largest U.S. refined products pipeline system,
last Friday shut its main gasoline and distillate lines that run
from the Gulf Coast refining hub to the East Coast, after the
leak was discovered in Shelby County, Alabama.
Gasoline futures have soared 9 percent in the past
week mainly on the closure while prices at the pump in certain
states started to spike on Friday due to the ongoing partial
shutdown of the vital artery that flows 1.2 million barrels per
day of gasoline and other products.
The company has restarted operations at some parts of its
gasoline pipeline at reduced rates, and is also pumping fuel on
its distillate line, which has been completely restarted.
The restart of the gasoline line was pushed to next week
because of gasoline vapors at the site, the company said.
Colonial said it would begin excavation operations on Friday
afternoon to repair the affected section.
Colonial said it was also considering constructing a
temporary segment of pipeline around the leak site.
On Friday, the company increased its estimate of the volume
of the spill to a range of 6,000-8,000 barrels from a previous
estimate of 6,000 barrels.
The Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous
Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) issued a corrective
action order late on Friday listing a number of requirements
that need to be met by Colonial in order to restart Line 1
completely, including a 'restart plan'.
The full restart of Line 1 will require federal approval and
gasoline has flowed beyond the area initially identified, into a
holding pond, PHMSA said. (bit.ly/2cftHMx)
A colonial spokesman said the company was still reviewing
the PHMSA order. "Like PHMSA, we are focused on safety and
committed to ensuring the integrity of the pipeline," he said in
an email.
STICKER SHOCK
The outage is expected to hit the East Coast and Southeast
markets the most, as they rely heavily on Line 1 which brings
gasoline from Houston to Greensboro, North Carolina, and on
another line that ends in Linden, New Jersey.
The six states most likely to be affected are Georgia,
Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee,
traders and analysts said.
Georgia and Alabama declared a state of emergency on
Thursday to allow easier road transportation of fuel by road.
Regular gasoline in Georgia rose to $2.136 a gallon on
Friday from $2.108 on Thursday, while in Tennessee it rose more
than 1 cent to $2.014, AAA said.
"You're looking at a lot of terminals that are running
pretty tight on gasoline supply and ... it's becoming an issue
where motorists are starting to feel it with their wallets,"
said Patrick DeHaan, petroleum analyst at Gasbuddy.
"The immediate concern is availability in these areas, but
even after the pipeline is fully restored, you still have racks
and terminals that are trying to beef up their inventory to
pre-outage levels and that's going to be a struggle."
While the supply disruption led to increased buying for
prompt gasoline futures contracts on the New York Mercantile
Exchange, it also helped to boost the profit for refining crude
into gasoline, with the so-called gasoline crack 1RBc1-Clc1
soaring nearly 18 percent to a three-month high.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Jarrett
Renshaw in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Matthew
Lewis)