Colonial Pipeline to remove bypass line in Alabama after leak

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 17 Colonial Pipeline said on Monday it would cut shipping volumes as it works to remove a temporary bypass line it constructed after its biggest gasoline leak in nearly two decades in Alabama last month.
Allocations on Line 1 - its main gasoline line - will be reduced by about 20 percent for two cycles.
The damaged section of the 1.3 million-barrel-a-day line that connects the refining hub of the Gulf Coast to the East Coast was shut for more than 12 days after a leak was discovered on Sept. 9.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.