Colonial Pipeline to remove bypass line in Alabama after leak

Oct 17 Colonial Pipeline said on Monday it would cut shipping volumes as it works to remove a temporary bypass line it constructed after its biggest gasoline leak in nearly two decades in Alabama last month.

Allocations on Line 1 - its main gasoline line - will be reduced by about 20 percent for two cycles.

The damaged section of the 1.3 million-barrel-a-day line that connects the refining hub of the Gulf Coast to the East Coast was shut for more than 12 days after a leak was discovered on Sept. 9.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York)