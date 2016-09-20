U.S. govt approves Colonial gasoline line restart after leak - federal official

NEW YORK, Sept 20 The U.S. government has given
verbal approval to Colonial Pipeline Co to restart pumping fuel
on its main gasoline line after a leak shut it down on Sept. 9,
according to a federal official.
The shutdown has caused a shortage of gasoline in the
southeastern United States. Colonial has built a section of
pipeline to bypass the leak and had previously said it planned
to restart the line on Wednesday.
The U.S. Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous
Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) is expected to issue a
written approval later on Tuesday or early on Wednesday, the
official said. Once Colonial receives the letter, it can begin
pumping, he added.
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Writing by Devika Krishna Kumar
in New York; Editing by Simon Webb)