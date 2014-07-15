Colonial allocates Cycle 41 on Line 2

July 15 Colonial Pipeline is allocating Cycle 41 shipments on Line 2, its main distillate line, according to a notice sent to shippers on Tuesday.

Line 2 runs from Houston to Greensboro, North Carolina. This allocation is for the pipeline segment north of Collins, Mississippi.

Colonial's cycles are five-day periods when a sequence of all in-season products is pumped. The company pumps the same sequence of product every five days.

Colonial connects Gulf Coast refineries with markets across the southern and eastern United States through more than 5,500 miles of its pipeline system, delivering gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products. (Reporting by Debasis Mohapatra in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)