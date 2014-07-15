版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 15日 星期二 20:06 BJT

Colonial allocates Cycle 41 on Line 2

July 15 Colonial Pipeline is allocating Cycle 41 shipments on Line 2, its main distillate line, according to a notice sent to shippers on Tuesday.

Line 2 runs from Houston to Greensboro, North Carolina. This allocation is for the pipeline segment north of Collins, Mississippi.

Colonial's cycles are five-day periods when a sequence of all in-season products is pumped. The company pumps the same sequence of product every five days.

Colonial connects Gulf Coast refineries with markets across the southern and eastern United States through more than 5,500 miles of its pipeline system, delivering gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products. (Reporting by Debasis Mohapatra in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐