版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四 10:37 BJT

Colonial allocates main distillate line for Cycle 29

May 9 Colonial Pipeline said it was allocating Cycle 29 shipments on its main distillate line north of Collins, Mississippi, in a note to shippers late Wednesday.

Colonial said committed information will be available on May 14.

The company generally announces allocations when nominations on its lines exceed its ability to meet the five-day lifting cycle.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐