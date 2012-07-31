UPDATE 1-Colonial Pipeline adds distillate capacity to Eastern US

* Gulf-to-East Coast distillate line expansion finished
* Colonial still working to increase gasoline capacity
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, July 31 Colonial Pipeline said on
Tuesday it completed the 75,000 barrel per day expansion of its
main distillate line, adding sorely needed shipping capacity on
the nation's largest petroleum product pipeline to bring jet
fuel and diesel from Houston refineries to markets in the
Southern and Eastern United States.
During the past few years, space on the pipeline was
perpetually over subscribed by Gulf Coast shippers looking to
send distillates along the Eastern Seaboard, in part to make up
for regional refineries forced out of business by poor
economics.
"We are extremely pleased to complete this project at a time
when our customers increasingly are relying on Colonial to serve
their markets," said Tim Felt, chief executive officer of the
pipeline consortium.
The distillate line, which generally runs parallel to
Colonial's main gasoline pipeline from Houston to Greensboro,
N.C., carries diesel fuel and jet fuel for commercial aviation,
plus military fuels and home heating oil as well as other
refined petroleum products.
The project was accomplished through the enhancement of
pumps, motors and existing operations at 17 Colonial locations
but did not require laying additional pipe.
The 15-month project was begun before Sunoco Inc and
ConocoPhillips decided to close their East Coast
refineries late in 2011, which would have made the expansion all
the more necessary to prevent supply shortages in the Northeast.
Last year, long-time regional refiner, Sunoco, decided to
exit the money-losing refining business and sell or close its
two Pennsylvania refineries.
A concerted effort by workers, legislators and the company
resulted in a joint venture with Carlyle Group to save
the largest of the two -- the 330,000 bpd Philadelphia refinery
-- but the neighboring 178,000 Marcus Hook plant was idled.
ConocoPhillips's 185,000 bpd Trainer plant, one mile away,
was also idled but also eventually saved, this time by a bold
bid by Delta Air Lines to control fuel costs.
The plant, idled in September 2011, is currently undergoing
planned maintenance and expansion of jet fuel production
capacity and is expected to restart sometime in the fall.
The refineries in the U.S. Northeast are designed to run
light, sweet crude, imported from the North Sea and West Africa.
This crude is more expensive than U.S. crudes available to U.S.
refineries in other parts of the country, putting them at a
disadvantage.
This price disadvantage has refiners closing their doors.
Over the past few years, Sunoco turned its 145,000 bpd Eagle
Point, New Jersey, refinery into a storage terminal as did
Western Refining at its 60,000 bpd Yorktown, Virginia,
refinery before selling it to Plains All American.
Colonial is also in the process of adding 100,000 bpd of
capacity on its main gasoline line from Houston to Greensboro,
and adding 60,000 barrels a day capacity to the line serving the
Northeast. Each of these expansions is under way and scheduled
to be operational by mid-2013.