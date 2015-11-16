Colonial says Cedar Bayou distillate loading operation restored

HOUSTON Nov 16 Colonial Pipeline has
restored operations at its Cedar Bayou facility, one of the
facilities near Houston where U.S. Gulf Coast fuel to be shipped
to the Northeast is loaded into its main distillate line, the
company said on Monday.
The "injection point" on Line 2 was flooded two weeks ago
after heavy rain in the Houston area. Colonial said on Nov. 3 it
shut the facility to allow for water to recede and for
subsequent repairs.
Shippers who had intended to load barrels at Cedar Bayou had
to use other injection points along Line 2 during the outage.
The pipeline operated normally otherwise, and Line 1, the main
gasoline line, was unaffected.
The outage fueled a brief boost in Gulf Coast ultra-low
sulfur diesel prices, because Colonial announced the Cedar Bayou
shutdown on the same day that a five-day lifting cycle was
scheduled to move on Line 2.
Barrels slated to be injected at Cedar Bayou were diverted
to other loading facilities amid a trading flurry that deflated
the next day.
Colonial connects Gulf Coast refineries with markets across
the southern and eastern United States through more than 5,500
miles (8,850 km) of its pipeline system. Overall the system
moves about 3 million barrels per day of gasoline, diesel, jet
fuel and other refined products.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)