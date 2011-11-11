Conoco restarts Calif crude pipeline

NEW YORK Nov 11 ConocoPhillips said a pipeline
carrying crude oil in Contra Costa County, near its 139,000
barrel per day refinery, restarted Thursday evening
The line closed after a leak was discovered on Monday.
"The clean up process will continue for a little while
longer," said Romelia Hinojosa, a spokeswoman for the company.
She said she had no information on any impact on
operations.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by David Gregorio)
