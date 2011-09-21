Enbridge to ration space on three lines in October

Sept 21 Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) said on Wednesday it would ration space on three lines on its massive export system for October due to high nominations and capacity restrictions.

The company, whose pipelines carry the bulk of Canada's crude exports to the United States, said shipments on Line 5 -- running from Superior in Wisconsin to Sarnia in Ontario -- would be apportioned by 7 percent.

This means customers would only get 93 percent of the space they requested on the line.

Line 6B -- the Griffith, Indiana, to Sarnia -- will be apportioned by 4 percent.

Enbridge will also restrict its 100,000 bpd Line 17 by 8 percent. It runs to Toledo, Ohio, from a connection with 6B at Stockbridge.