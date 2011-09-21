Enbridge to ration space on three lines in October

BHP Billiton approves $2.2 bln for U.S. Mad Dog oil project
MELBOURNE, Feb 9 BHP Billiton on Thursday approved its $2.2 billion share of investment for the second phase of the Mad Dog oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico, as expected.
Sept 21 Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) said on Wednesday it would ration space on three lines on its massive export system for October due to high nominations and capacity restrictions.
The company, whose pipelines carry the bulk of Canada's crude exports to the United States, said shipments on Line 5 -- running from Superior in Wisconsin to Sarnia in Ontario -- would be apportioned by 7 percent.
This means customers would only get 93 percent of the space they requested on the line.
Line 6B -- the Griffith, Indiana, to Sarnia -- will be apportioned by 4 percent.
Enbridge will also restrict its 100,000 bpd Line 17 by 8 percent. It runs to Toledo, Ohio, from a connection with 6B at Stockbridge. (Reporting by Naveed Anjum and Soma Das in Bangalore; editing by Andre Grenon)
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian shares climbed to their highest in more than 18 months on Thursday, as investors grew more confident about China while the dollar slightly firmed in the wake of growing concerns over political instability in Europe.
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.