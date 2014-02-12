UPDATE 1-Enbridge says Edmonton terminal expansion project underway

Feb 11 Enbridge Inc reported it will be
conducting pipeline work in a terminal north of Baseline Road,
Sherwood Park, Edmonton, Alberta, from 1600 on Feb. 11 to 1200
(local time) on Feb. 13, according to a message posted on a
community information line.
The work is a part of an ongoing terminal expansion project,
company spokesman Graham White said.
The proposed Edmonton terminal expansion project includes
activities like constructing five tanks, and developing other
groundworks for upgraded pipeline operations that will ensure
the necessary infrastructure to accommodate additional oil
volumes anticipated in 2015, the company website said.
Edmonton is the terminus for a number of pipelines serving
oil sands projects in Northern Alberta, where production is
expected to nearly double to 3.1 million bpd by 2020.
The National Energy Board, the regulator for Canada's major
pipeline projects, on Jan. 30 recommended the federal government
approve Enbridge's C$1.8 billion (US$1.61 billion) plan to build
an oil pipeline linking Edmonton, Alberta, to the province's
largest storage hub at Hardisty.