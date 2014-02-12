UPDATE 1-Enbridge says Edmonton terminal expansion project underway

Feb 11 Enbridge Inc reported it will be conducting pipeline work in a terminal north of Baseline Road, Sherwood Park, Edmonton, Alberta, from 1600 on Feb. 11 to 1200 (local time) on Feb. 13, according to a message posted on a community information line.

The work is a part of an ongoing terminal expansion project, company spokesman Graham White said.

The proposed Edmonton terminal expansion project includes activities like constructing five tanks, and developing other groundworks for upgraded pipeline operations that will ensure the necessary infrastructure to accommodate additional oil volumes anticipated in 2015, the company website said.

Edmonton is the terminus for a number of pipelines serving oil sands projects in Northern Alberta, where production is expected to nearly double to 3.1 million bpd by 2020.

The National Energy Board, the regulator for Canada's major pipeline projects, on Jan. 30 recommended the federal government approve Enbridge's C$1.8 billion (US$1.61 billion) plan to build an oil pipeline linking Edmonton, Alberta, to the province's largest storage hub at Hardisty.