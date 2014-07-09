Enbridge says Flanagan South construction to conclude in Q3

BRIEF-Whirlpool Corp Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.01
* Whirlpool Corporation reports first-quarter 2017 results and revises full-year guidance
July 9 Enbridge said it will complete construction of its Flanagan South pipeline from Pontiac, Illinois, to Cushing, Oklahoma, in the third quarter. The completion will be later than previously expected.
The Calgary-based company will begin line fill of the nearly 600-mile pipeline in October or the early fourth quarter, said Kristen Higgins, a company spokeswoman.
(Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault)
* Bioasis appoints Mark Day, Ph.D., as chief executive officer and director
* American Lorain says filed form 12B-25 indicating that co was delaying filing of its annual report on form 10-K for year ended Dec 31, 2016 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2peJzEn) Further company coverage: