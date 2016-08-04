Enbridge lifts heavy feeder limits in Edmonton - sources

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
HOUSTON Aug 4 Enbridge Inc has lifted heavy feeder limits in Edmonton, Canada, and is in the process of returning all of its lines to full scheduled rates, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. (Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Writing by Liz Hampton, editing by G Crosse)
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer