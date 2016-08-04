版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 06:20 BJT

Enbridge lifts heavy feeder limits in Edmonton - sources

HOUSTON Aug 4 Enbridge Inc has lifted heavy feeder limits in Edmonton, Canada, and is in the process of returning all of its lines to full scheduled rates, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. (Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Writing by Liz Hampton, editing by G Crosse)

