Shut Enbridge pipeline to be drained for 'several days' -regulator

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 21 Part of the shut Enbridge Inc 2A pipeline will need to be drained for "several days," Canada's National Energy Board regulator said on Tuesday, without giving an estimation of when it will be back online.

Enbridge Inc on Monday said the pipeline between Edmonton and Hardisty in the province of Alberta remained shut following a leak in Strathcona County last week. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
