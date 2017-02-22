UPDATE 3-Shut Enbridge pipeline in Alberta to be drained for several days

(Adds comment from Enbridge in second paragraph)
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 21 Part of the shut
Enbridge Inc 2A pipeline in Alberta will need to be
drained for several days, Canada's National Energy Board said on
Tuesday, and it is not clear when shipments will resume.
Enbridge will repair the line after the ongoing cleanup and
has made "significant progress" in recovering the 200 cubic
meters (7,063 cubic feet) of spilled condensate, the company
said.
The 959-km (586-mile) pipeline, which transports light crude
as well as condensate between Edmonton and Hardisty in the
province of Alberta, was shut following a leak in Strathcona
County last week.
Enbridge has said the line was struck during unrelated
construction activity in the area by TransCanada Corp
and its contractor, the privately held Ledcor Group of
Companies.
TransCanada said a release was detected when its crews were
working in the area, but did not say who detected the release.
The company is conducting an internal investigation, it said.
Ledcor did not respond to a request for comment.
The NEB said about 490 cubic meters of oil condensate had
been recovered. The total amount recovered will exceed the 200
cubic meters spilled because 20 km of the 24-inch (61-cm) 2A
pipeline will require draining, the regulator said.
The regulator said there was no public impact, and no worker
safety incidents were reported.
"No NEB enforcement actions have been taken as the incident
is still being investigated," the regulator said.
Enbridge said an excavation pit that was used to contain the
leaked condensate has been emptied using vacuum trucks.
Enbridge said on Monday downstream operations were normal,
but there was no estimated date for restarting the line. The
company will work with customers to mitigate any impact on their
operations, it said.
A shipper on Line 2A said his company's volumes so far were
not affected.
(Reporting by Ethan Lou and Nia Williams in Calgary, Alberta;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Lisa Shumaker)