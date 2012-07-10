UPDATE 1-Enbridge delays hydrotest on crude Line 5

NEW YORK, July 10 Canadian pipeline giant
Enbridge Inc said on Tuesday it is delaying the
hydrotest on Line 5, which carries crude oil from Superior,
Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario, as additional time is needed to
complete work prior to the test.
The 491,000 barrel-per-day line has been persistently
oversubscribed as demand for space exceeds capacity. As a
result, it is in the process of expanding capacity by 50,000
bpd.
"The project will help meet the increasing demand from upper
Midwest and Ontario, Canada, refineries for light crude oil
produced in western Canada and the U.S.," said Graham White, a
spokesman for the company.
In July, shippers got only 74 percent of the space they
requested on the line.