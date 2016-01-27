版本:
Enbridge's Southern Access Extension pipeline starts service

HOUSTON Jan 27 Enbridge Inc. has started shipping crude on its 300,000 barrel per day Southern Access Extension (SAX) pipeline from Flanagan to Patoka, Illinois, a company spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.

The pipeline was originally slated to start service in late-2015.

The system will transport primarily light crude oil from the Flanagan terminal to the storage hub in Patoka, which is connected to refineries throughout the Midwest. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)

