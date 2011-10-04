UPDATE 1-Enbridge says Line 6B to restart Tuesday afternoon

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 4 Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) said it expects to restart its 283,000 barrel per day Line 6B oil pipeline late on Tuesday afternoon, less than a day after a power outage at a pumping station forced the line to close.

Lorraine Little, a spokeswoman for the company, said in an email the line, which runs from Griffith, Indiana, to Sarnia, Ontario, was shut at 9:15 p.m. on Monday because of the loss of power.

She said repairs are underway and the shutdown should have minimal effect on the line's shippers. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)