UPDATE 1-Enterprise closes ruptured south Texas natgas line

LSE-Deutsche Boerse HQ would be in London -LSE CEO
LONDON, March 3 If the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, it would have its head office in London as planned, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday.
* Farming equipment closes small natgas line
* No effect to wider system
June 14 Enterprise Product Partners closed a small natural gas pipeline in south Texas late on Wednesday after the line was ruptured by farming equipment, causing a leak, the company said on Thursday.
No injuries were reported following the incident, which occurred in a rural area a few miles southwest of Corpus Christi. Gas deliveries on Enterprise's wider system were unaffected, an Enterprise spokesman said.
The 8-inch gathering line was closed off and there was no gas in that section of the pipe, he added. There is no timeline for when it will return to service.
SHANGHAI, March 3 South Korean firms are being squeezed in China, in suspected retaliation for Seoul's deployment of a U.S. missile defence system, highlighting the tools China can deploy to hit back at the corporate interests of trade partners it disagrees with.
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.