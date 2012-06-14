UPDATE 1-Exxon reports leak from Baton Rouge line

NEW YORK, June 14 Exxon Mobil Corp reported a leak in a pipeline at its Baton Rouge, Louisiana, chemical plant on Wednesday which released unspecified amounts of benzene, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality said on Thursday.

The company secured the bleeder line at about 5:00 AM local time (0900 GMT) and the leak was contained within the facility, the department said.

All rail traffic has been stopped within the facility until the benzene is removed, according to the department.

Air monitoring at the facility has not shown "anything excessive," a public information officer with the Louisiana regulator said.

Exxon had earlier reported "a release of butane from a leaking pipeline due to unknown causes," in a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.

The company did not immediately return requests for a comment.